The Ralph Wilson Youth Club announced it will hold a Planet Party for members of the youth club’s after-school program 5-7 p.m. Monday. November 30,
Planet Party will offer members of the youth club the opportunity to explore various aspects of astronomy, a news release said. Planet Party is being coordinated by one of Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s part-time student employees who is studying astronomy at Temple College.
“My passion is space and the uniqueness of it all. I thought it would be a great idea to bring my passion to the youth club and allow our members the opportunity to explore the various planets and their features,” said Alyssa Auten , the student planning and coordinating the event.
The program will entail youths having the opportunity to look at the stars through telescopes, participate in moon demonstrations, conduct arts and crafts activities geared toward the planets, and to watch informative videos on the planets.
To incentivize participation by club members, the decision was made to extend club operating hours Monday by an additional hour to allow for members to be able to do observations through telescopes following the setting of the sun, the release said. Parents are encouraged to allow their kids to spend the extra hour at the youth club to participate in the entire program.
For information, email Brett Williams at bwilliams@rwyckids.org or contact the youth club at 254-773-9001.