A Belton teenager has been identified as the suspect who tried to hit a Temple police officer with a vehicle.
Walter Martinez-Schanne, 18, remained in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail with no bond immediately set. He has a pending third-degree felony charge, according to online jail records.
A Temple officer fired a weapon twice at Martinez-Schanne Thursday afternoon, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The police department did not immediately identify the officer who fired the weapon. The officer was placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is under internal review.
“It’s important to remember that our department reviews every incident of use of force, regardless of the situation or outcome, to determine if the use of force was appropriate and reasonable and ensure all policies and procedures were followed,” Arreguin previously told the Telegram.
The shooting occurred after an officer conducted a traffic stop at about 3 p.m. at West Avenue H and South 37th Street. During the traffic stop, Martinez-Schanne reportedly fled in his vehicle and was later located by officers in the 500 block of West Avenue V.
When the officers approached him, Martinez-Schanne attempted to flee again, got back in his vehicle and nearly hit an officer.
The officer fired twice, hitting the vehicle but missing the driver, Arreguin said.
Martinez-Schanne abandoned his vehicle in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street and fled on foot through a residential area.
The 18-year-old was then apprehended but physically resisted arrest before being transported to Bell County Jail, Arreguin said.
Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.