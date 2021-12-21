A Temple man was indicted on a felony charge after police say he ran an 18-wheeler off Interstate 35 by pointing a gun at the driver.
Christian Garcia, 31, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Dec. 8 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
On Sept. 14, Bell County deputies received a report that a tractor-trailer forced off the road at gunpoint while traveling northbound on I-35, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim told deputies a brown and gold pickup truck forced him off the interstate by pointing a gun at him and cutting him off while he was driving, according to the affidavit.
The driver told deputies that Garcia, armed with a gun, allegedly “walked to the passenger side of the vehicle and broke the passenger side window and entered the truck,” the affidavit said. “(Garcia) then left the location.”
As part of their investigation, deputies obtained video depicting Garcia allegedly weaving in and out of traffic, stopping suddenly in front of the vehicle, and nearly sideswiped the 18-wheeler.
“The video then shows the subject exit the vehicle without a shirt holding a handgun while yelling and gesturing at (the driver),” the affidavit said. “Interior cab video showed the passenger side window shatter inward after a loud pop.”
Garcia was identified as the suspect by deputies and was later arrested. Garcia was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted an $80,000 bond on Nov. 1, the sheriff’s department said.
If convicted, Garcia could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.