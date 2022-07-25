Temple officials are helping residents keep their cool.
As temperatures in the region remain in the three digits, Temple is aiding residents to beat the heat by offering free admission at some municipal pools and indoor facilities.
“We strive to help our community whenever and however we can, and during this time where Central Texas is experiencing high temperatures, we encourage residents to visit our facilities to stay cool,” Mike Hemker, assistant director of the Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said.
Hemker said free admission to select facilities began Friday and would continue until Aug. 14 unless officials decide to extend the offer due to ongoing weather conditions.
Temple residents will have free admission to the Clark Swimming Pool, 1808 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, and the Walker Swimming Pool, 2603 N. Third St. In addition to the pools, residents will be able to visit the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B for free as well.
The Clark pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday, while the Walker pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday through Wednesday.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
Hemker said city staff had to determine when they could keep the facilities open for free while having enough staff.
“While these facilities are always available to everyone, each have regular hours and required staffing to maintain safety,” Hemker said. “The city evaluated what could be provided while staffing is available and, if possible, at no cost to the participant during this time frame. Clark Pool and Walker Pool were identified as two pools that can help provide heat relief.”
Splash pads throughout the city continue to be available for free, including the one located in Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A. That splash pad operates daily from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
Other splash pads are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are:
• Ferguson Park Splash Pad, 1203 E. Adams Ave.
• Jaycee Park Splash Pad, 2302 W. Ave. Z
• Miller Park Splash Pad, 1919 N. First St.
• West Temple Park Splash Pad, 121 S. Montpark Road.
Hemker said the splash pads will stay open daily until October.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is available as a cooling station. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Pets are allowed at the library, the city said.
For information, visit templeparks.com/heatrelief or call 254-298-5690.