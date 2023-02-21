Stephen William Dudik

Stephen William Dudik, 42, of Little River-Academy, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. He also faces two Class C misdemeanor charges for an expired registration and failure to appear in court. His bond is set at $25,000.

A Little River-Academy man is charged with a third-degree felony after a Bell County sheriff’s deputy saw a glass pipe fall from his pickup before a traffic stop.

