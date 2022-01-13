BELTON — The Belton Police Department has identified two people killed in a head-on collision on Loop 121 Saturday.
Trey Swenson, 26, of Elgin, and Elizabeth Zeilinger, 26, of Buda, were killed at the scene, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
The head-on collision — involving three vehicles — occurred at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Loop 121. A gold Buick SUV, a gray GMC SUV, and a white commercial truck were involved, Romer said.
Three other people were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
Loop 121 was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.
Belton Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the Belton Police Department at the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Belton crash team.