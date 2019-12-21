BELTON — The snow gently fell onto Belton High School student Cullen O’Loughlin.
Dylan Jordan, also a Belton High student, tossed snowballs at his fellow classmates.
And students crowded Santa Claus, who had a passing resemblance to BHS Principal Ben Smith, for selfies with the jolly elf.
These were a few of the sights at Holly Jolly Day, a recent holiday festival for students in Belton High School’s special programs classes.
“It’s really important for us to give our students social opportunities to mix and mingle,” said Dorothy Adams, a special programs electives experience teacher. “Creating memories for all students is what it is really all about.”
The department organized the event with several student groups, including the student council, National Honor Society and Tiger Media. The Lady Tiger Basketball team led activities and carnival games with students.
“Our special programs staff and the general education student groups all contributed to make this something magical for us all,” Adams said.
This is Adams’ first year at Belton High School. However, she has organized similar events during her 15 years as a special programs teacher. Last year, she led an event called Reindeer Games at North Belton Middle School.
Along with Holly Jolly Day, Adams was instrumental in decorating the special programs hallway at the high school for Christmas.
The hall was decked out to look like the Polar Express, a train featured in the eponymous children’s book that takes children to the North Pole to see Santa. Silhouettes inside the train lining the hall were based on students.
Jennifer Ramirez, Belton ISD’s special programs executive director, said she was blessed to be involved with Holly Jolly Day.
“This BHS special education team of teachers and paraprofessionals continue to surprise me in the ways they intentionally design learning opportunities that promote inclusion and fun,” Ramirez said. “There is no denying Holly Jolly Day was magical for our special friends. The smiles and giggles were contagious.”