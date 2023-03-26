Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Summer Bridge STEM Experience, a summer camp for Hispanic and low-income high school graduates who are attending Temple College in the fall.
TC accepting applications for Summer Bridge STEM camp
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- BISD breaks ground for SE Belton elementary school
- Fatal accident on rural stretch of FM2410
- Temple attempted kidnapping suspect identified
- Affidavit: Witnesses saw Killeen man open fire in fatal Temple shooting
- Woman dies in crash near Yarrelton
- Bloomin’ Temple Festival set April 28-29
- Fort Hood colonel relieved of duty months after husband
- Woman killed, man injured in Temple shooting
- Taking flight: New Temple airport terminal will be more than twice the size of existing facility
- The Katy question: Temple ponders future of aging landmark depot