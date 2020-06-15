A 22-year-old Temple man was arrested Saturday after be appeared intoxicated when officers responded to an armed person call in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Officers were advised that several individuals had gotten into an argument before a male allegedly waved around a firearm and pointed it at the group. The incident occurred at about 9:55 p.m.
The suspect, Quwi Akhir Baptiste, was arrested and taken to Bell County Jail. He is charged with public intoxication and has a third degree felony charge under review by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Domestic disturbance
A 31-year-old Temple man was arrested and charged Sunday when Temple Police officers were sent to the 2500 block of Saulsbury Drive at about 6 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
Officers were told a couple had gotten into an argument. The argument reportedly turned into a physical altercation during which the man allegedly choked the female victim.
Christopher Phillip Lee was arrested and transported to Bell County Jail.
Charges against Lee were under review Monday by the District Attorney’s Office.