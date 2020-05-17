Spring has been mostly silent for members of the Temple City Council on one usually important issue for many residents this year — trash and brush pickups.
After a busy year last year for the city’s Solid Waste Services, which saw weeks of delays on brush pickup, a switch to computer-based route software has helped city workers stay on schedule. This new route system is one of the new ways the city has tried to introduce technology into solid waste services.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said the addition of this new software, along with other technological improvements, was a large leap for the department.
“Solid waste was one of the areas we had not embraced technology in (before),” Myers said. “This system has made, and is going to continue to make, a huge difference. From where we were to where we are now, it was not just like we were doing a 2.0 upgrade. We were going from paper and pen, in many cases, to technology.”
Justin Brantley, director of Solid Waste Services, said the city’s new route optimization software allows city workers to see where each truck is at on its route, making sure each is running efficiently.
Being able to track each truck has allowed the city to add and train a new full-time swing driver, a position that will help the brush and bulk team when they fall behind. Public Works Director Don Bond said the new system and the new position has led to the city being much faster at catching up on brush pickups after storms.
“One of the benefits that you can see now is that it’s spring time, is that we had storms not too long ago and we are caught up on brush pickup,” Bond said.
With the changes, the trucks have been able to keep up with demand even as the city has seen a larger amount of trash and brush this year compared to this time last year.
This year, Temple has seen 8,707 tons of trash collected by Solid Waste Services, a more than 7 percent increase over the 8,084 tons collected last year. Brush and bulk pickup has seen 2,770 tons picked up this year, 13.6 percent more than last year’s 2,438 tons.
The city has also mounted cameras on its trucks that collect brush, as well as those that collect recyclables, to take pictures of violators and homes without their bins out.
City officials said this has helped provide a tool for residents who call the city to see why their trash has not been picked up. Brantley said the pictures also help city staff to charge residents with brush and bulk pickup over six cubic yards accordingly.
“The pictures are proof that the can was not set out on the day of collection,” Brantley said. “We often get calls that we missed the collection but usually the case is the can was not set by 7 a.m. on the correct day. Also with brush and bulk, it is proof of the collection to include when, where and size.”