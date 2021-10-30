BELTON — Saturday morning was nice and cool for about 90 runners in the Zombie 5K at Liberty Park sponsored by Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
Race coordinator Trisha Kaer, a teacher at New Tech, said this was the school’s seventh year to hold the race, and it raised about $4,700. As in the past, she said, that will go to the Body of Christ Community Clinic.
Pro-Fit Event Services timed the race, with the start-finish line set up under a towering pecan tree. The runners followed the hike-and-bike trail to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus and back, Kaer said.
Members of the New Tech freshman class gave the runners a rousing sendoff. More students and teachers were stationed along the route, she said.
First to cross the finish line was Ryan Novotny, 16, a junior at Salado High School, with the best time of 18.42 minutes.
The son of Michael Novotny, SHS superintendent, he runs cross country and track. His dad said he recently qualified in Class 4A cross country for the upcoming state meet.
Ryan said he runs five days a week and wants to become a brain surgeon.
“I like science and math, and I get to help other people,” he said.
For the male runners, finishing second and third behind Novotny were Michael Wood, 42, of Belton with a time of 22.09 minutes, and Alan Douglas, 17, of Harker Heights at 24.29 minutes.
The female winners were Suzanne Davis, 36, of Killeen at 23.19 minutes; Tara Parent, 35, of Gatesville at 26.43 minutes; and Jennifer Haggard, 47, of Temple at 27.45 minutes.
Davis said she ran while in college and still runs “just about every day.”
“I did two half-marathons this year,” she said. “I did complete one full marathon. I would eventually like to run an ultra. I have a better day when I start my day with a run.”
Dianne Sherrill, 51, of Belton finished fourth in the female class, at 28.42 minutes. She runs whenever she’s not working, she said.
“Just keep going, even if you have to slow down,” she said. “Hills are tough.”
Margaret Baczik, dressed as a pirate, finished in 29 minutes and said it was her third time running in the Zombie 5K. Her son, Elijah, 15, also ran.
“I felt pretty good,” she said. “It was a good course — a fun run.”
Ed Lee, president of Central Texas Runners Group, finished at 24.40 minutes. He’s a health coach for military personnel at Fort Hood, he said, and members of his group also were in the race.
“The only day we don’t run is Friday because it’s usually before a race,” he said.
The group is getting ready for the Honolulu marathon on Dec. 12.
“Cardio is always the best way to stay healthy in life,” he said. “If it doesn’t challenge you, it will never change you.”