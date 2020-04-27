A portion of Old Howard Road will close Wednesday for seven months of construction work, Temple officials announced Monday.
The closure — between Central Pointe Parkway and McLane Parkway — will allow for the road to be improved as part of the city’s Outer Loop project, according to a news release.
Southbound traffic will take Corporate Way and follow the detour. Northbound travelers will be detoured at Central Pointe Parkway. Motorists are urged to obey all traffic control signs and plan for possible delays, the release said.
The Outer Loop is a multi-phase project that will connect to Interstate 35 in the northern and southern parts of Temple and reduce congestion on city roads, the release said.