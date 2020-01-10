Understanding issues affecting housing in Central Texas was the goal of a housing summit held in Temple this week.
The goal for the summits are to help expand affordable housing for vulnerable populations.
George Losoya, director of the Central Texas Council of Governments housing division, said he felt the collaboration between the organizations attending the summit would go a long way to understand the issues affecting housing in Central Texas.
This was the first of 11 housing summits planned for this year, one for each Public Health Region in Texas.
As the summits are held around the state, information from those meetings will be shared and will help other regions come up with ways to improve access to services.
Eric Samuels, president and CEO of the Texas Homeless Network, said the state network works with organizations throughout Texas to make homelessness rare and nonrecurring.
The network works closely with Homeless Crisis Response Systems to educate policy makers, and maintain a homeless data sharing network. The purpose of the sharing network is to coordinate services more quickly.
The Texas Homeless Network is a lead agency for the Texas Balance of State Continuum of Care, which represents 215 counties, which are the counties outside major metropolitan centers. The agency includes Bell County and the Central Texas Homeless Coalition.
Most assume that a person is homeless because of substance abuse, mental illness or some combination of that, Samuel said.
“That’s not why people fall into homelessness, people become homeless because they don’t have access to stable housing,” he said. “Housing is key to so much more.”
Housing is key to children’s success in school and community wellness.
If more residents are housed in a stable situation they contribute more to the economy and are more civically engaged, Samuels said.
“A stronger more stable housing market results in a stronger community,” he said.
Someone who is chronically homeless will use more health care and could cost a community up to $36,000 a year.
“Housing equals health care,” Samuels said.
Young children who live in unstable housing are 20 percent more likely to be hospitalized than their peers.
“We need more housing champions,” he said. “Affordable housing benefits everyone in the community.”
The work done now will produce the housing that is key to improve the lives of fellow Texans, Samuels said.
Jane Hamilton, project director and assistant professor of McGovern Medical School in Houston, said people who attended the summit will discuss the barriers to housing, supportive services and talk about how to meet those needs.
“We hope the summit will strengthen connections of those who serve the homeless,” Hamilton said.
The social determinants of health are the economic and social conditions that influence individuals and group differences in health status.
“It’s an umbrella term that takes in homelessness and having stable housing,” she said.
The goal is to reach people before they experience homelessness.
“In Houston, we look at homelessness as a failure of multiple systems,” Hamilton said. “There are disparities in the groups experiencing housing instability.”
The lack of innovative strategies and policy deficiencies hinder the effort to house all people.
“We here to hear how to do housing policies better, we want to know what’s important to this region,” she said. “The goal is to push everybody to housing stability and to avoid eviction.”Hamilton said.
Those who are most at risk are people with physical disabilities, people with serious mental illness and intellectual disabilities as well as those with substance abuse issues and aging adults.
The lack of access is the biggest driver of homelessness in all populations, she said. Those with a number of challenges have more difficulty navigating a complex system to access resources.