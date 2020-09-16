BELTON — Three Central Texas men were separately indicted Wednesday on charges of soliciting prostitution with a person younger than 18 years.
Charged were Brian H. Flynn, 21, of Temple; Dustin E. Johnson, 42, of Lott; and Xavier A. Anthony, 25, of Fort Hood.
The Aug. 7 investigation into online solicitation of prostitution was by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
In each case, a Killeen Police detective said he was a girl, sometimes 15 or 16 years old, and gave the man the cost for sexual intercourse or sexual contact, arrest affidavits said. An agreement was made to meet at a Bell County location.
A phone number was given to each man, and the exchanged texts between the agent and the suspect reportedly proved the suspect received the texts.
Compelling a child younger than 18 to commit prostitution, whether or not the defendant knew the child’s age, is a second-degree felony offense, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Flynn posted a $20,000 bond on Aug. 26; Johnson’s $50,000 bond was posted on Aug. 9; and Anthony posted a $50,000 bond on Aug. 13, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Daniel Mitchell
Daniel Mitchell, 21, of Belton was indicted for crim- inal mischief more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a charge brought against him by the Temple Fire Marshal’s Office.
Mitchell reportedly damaged property and destroyed golf carts in connection with a Feb. 18 break-in into a Temple city facility.
Two carts were burned and the estimated repair cost was almost $37,500, according to Santos Soto III, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman.
An arrest affidavit said Mitchell reportedly burned a utility cart and picker cart, and put a beverage cart under water at the Sammons Golf Course.
A cellphone was located and, after getting a search warrant, videos of someone getting a tattoo were found — which led to identifying the suspect, the affidavit said.
Mitchell posted a $50,000 bond on April 30, Cox said.
The investigation included help from the Temple Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Fire Marshal’s Office.
The other agencies helped provide canines able to detect accelerants, drones for aerial observation and advanced forensic equipment.
A total of 41 true bills were issued by the grand jury and no action was taken on one case.