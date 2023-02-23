Partnership agreement

Linda Battles, chancellor of WGU Texas, left, and Dr. Christy Ponce, president of Temple College, sign a memorandum of understanding during the announcement of a new transfer agreement between the two schools on Thursday.

Temple College and WGU Texas, an online university, signed a partnership agreement on Thursday morning that will assist students who are looking to further their education after earning an associate degree.

