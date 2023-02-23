Temple College and WGU Texas, an online university, signed a partnership agreement on Thursday morning that will assist students who are looking to further their education after earning an associate degree.
featured
Temple College, WGU Texas sign partnership agreement
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple father indicted for allegedly causing severe burns to toddler
- A cut above: Kerley’s Market known for quality meats, service and barbecue rub
- Little Joe to headline benefit concert at Temple High School
- Man charged after deputy reportedly sees glass pipe drop from truck
- Vigil set for slain 2019 Holy Trinity valedictorian
- Jamie Lynn Cook, age 34, of Temple, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023
- Historic Bush family home has ties to Temple
- Confederate controversy: Minor launches campaign to raise money for statue relocation
- Williams resigns from Temple City Council, citing health issues
- That dapper look: Temple salon creates men’s grooming products