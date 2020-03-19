BELTON – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced this morning it will shift all classes to an online learning format beginning Monday, with tentative plans for students to return to campus and resume face-to-face classes on Monday, April 6, if conditions allow.
Campus housing, which was closed during the university’s extended Spring Break, will remain closed except to a limited number of residential students who are unable to return home at this time, a school news release said.
In light of the newest guidelines published by federal, state, and Bell County officials, UMHB is taking the following steps:
All large, on-campus events scheduled through the end of April are postponed or canceled.
Cru Camp (registration day for incoming freshmen), scheduled for April 25, will operate by alternative methods that meet current guidelines prohibiting large gatherings.
At this time, no decision has been made about Spring 2020 Commencement, the release said. The university will post information about the ceremony as it becomes available. Degrees will be conferred as scheduled.
No conference athletics competition and championship events will be played for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, per the decision from the American Southwest Conference.
All travel associated with Global Outreach mission trips and Study Abroad programs has been canceled through May 2020. All Spring semester Study Abroad courses will convert to online with the rest of the university beginning Monday.
Registration for the fall semester will open on April 13, as scheduled, the release said. Because the guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 are changing as the pandemic progresses, UMHB is making decisions incrementally and is providing periodic updates to its students. Plans call for the university to communicate decisions regarding method of course delivery and return to campus housing for April 6 and beyond no later than noon on Thursday, April 2.