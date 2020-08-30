BELTON — The Texas Junior Maine-Anjou Association wound up a two-day cattle show Sunday in the livestock building of the Bell County Expo Center.
About 50 FFA and 4-H youths showed about 90 cattle, said Tamie McCollum, junior advisor. The association has no early age limit and the youngsters can show through their 21st year, she said.
On Saturday, the youths showed “bred and owned” cattle, which means the owner raised the animal, she said. On Sunday they showed “owned” cattle, which means the owner bought the animal. Judging the “owned” show had two components: the qualities of the animal and the capability of the youth showing it.
Also on Saturday, the youngsters were judged for sales presentation, beef presentation, stockman’s challenge (a quiz), photography, showmanship and team fitting, which is preparing the animal for show, she said. Saturday’s schedule included a steer show.
“The goal is to put these animals back into production, so they can build a small herd,” McCollum said of the youngsters. “This enables them to help pay for college.”
“We have an adult association as well,” she said. “This is run by the youth. They have their own elected officers.”
Maine-Anjou cattle are a French breed that has been popular in the U.S. for many years, she said.
“The breed is feed efficient, good maternal cattle and produces lean beef,” she said. “They are primarily black and white.”
Kenadee Koykendall, 18, of Meridian brought two heifers to the show. She’s been in the association since the third grade, she said, and has a herd of about 30 cows, though not all of the Maine-Anjou breed.
Every year she has a good bull breed for show offspring, she said. Another bull will breed the rest of her cows, and those offspring are generally sold.
“I love it,” she said of the association. “I’m actually going to college to be an ag teacher. I like the environment and the people in it.”
Kaylee McInvale, 18, of Lockney brought a 9-month-old chiangus heifer to the show.
“I felt I did a good job in showmanship,” she said. “I was reserve grand champion. I like being here and showing my animals.”
She said she works for a family that has more than 400 cows.
“Personally, I have 12,” she said. “I buy heifers or calves so I can build my herd program up.”
A freshman at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, she is majoring in animal science and plans on becoming an occupational therapist. To get involved with everything, was her advice to beginners.
“Find what you like to do,” she said. “Put your foot in every single puddle. You will find what you like.”