Emergency responders will have an increased presence in Temple on New Year’s Eve, officials said.
The Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue plan to have extra personnel on duty New Year’s Eve to ensure the safety of the community, city spokesman Cody Weems said in a news release.
The possession and use of fireworks are prohibited in the city of Temple, Weems said.
To report illegal use of fireworks within the city, call the Temple Police non-emergency line at 254-298-5500.
Officials advise motorists to plan ahead if they plan to drink since police will be enforcing Driving While Intoxicated violations.
“We are committed to ensuring everyone has a fun, safe start to the new year,” Temple Police Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said in the release. “We will have approximately 11 additional Temple PD officers and four Fire Marshals working to enforce fireworks and DWI violations on New Year’s Eve night. If you’re going to drink, plan for a ride ahead of time. Designate a driver before you start drinking. Don’t risk making a bad decision once your judgment is already impaired.”