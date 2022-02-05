The CARE Leadership Network moved its meeting to Thursday due to inclement weather.
The group will share prayers and breakfast during its meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business Highway 190 in Temple, according to a news release.
The network is celebrating its 22nd year in operation.
The network of churches, organizations and agencies was started by Temple Mayor Keifer Marshall and Belton Mayor Bill Holmes. The CARE Leadership Network team sets up the monthly meeting and members host the Mayor’s New Year Prayer service and the Back to School Prayer Service each year.
“The mission of the network is to connect, inform, unite, assist and share what God is doing within our community through the churches, organization and agencies and individuals,” according to the release.
Steve Cannon and Dan Kirkley are the network leaders, and Judy Morales is the coordinator.
Two of the network’s members — IMPACT Church and the Salvation Army of Bell County — have been providing warming shelters for residents in need during the winter storm.
IMPACT Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., is looking for volunteers to aid in the shelter operation. Sign up at impacttemple.com/warm.
Community partner updates
Lt. David Beckham of the Salvation Army said he was grateful for the community support shown during the Angel Tree project during Christmas. The agency was able to offer more than 1,100 children’s gifts for Christmas. He said the agency always needs volunteers.
Beckham said the agency assists with housing, food and case management throughout the year. Since the Salvation Army is a church, they spend time in building relationships by showing God’s love, Beckham said.
Dan Kirkley of Hope for the Hungry said the agency celebrated 40 years of service and ministry. They offer financial record keeping for 16 ministries, outreach to 19 families in other countries and support several local organizations that minister in the community, he said.
Donna Dunn, Body of Christ director, said the agency offers medical and dental service for anyone in Bell County that is under insured or does not have medical insurance. A retired dentist offers services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Medical services are offered Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The agency also offers durable medical equipment, crutches, walkers and toilet seats.
Matt Westbrook of Koiros Recovery said they offer services to assist anyone who has been released from jail or prison, has a mental health issue, or drug or alcohol addiction. Services include assistance in find a job or housing. They offer group counseling and one-on-one guidance to help clients keep a job. They work closely with the different companies supervisors in the area, Westbrook said.
Marquita Everson of Good News Clubs said there are 11 active clubs in elementary schools and one at a middle school in Bell County. The club is allowed in the public schools after school and plants seeds of Christian values to the children, she said. Last year, 437 children participated with 24 adult teams and 106 volunteers. They need more churches to support and host clubs. There is more interest in the schools, but not enough volunteers. To learn more, call Everson at 254-780-7780.
Sonjanette Crossley, Citizens for Progress Inc. president, and Bobby Ehrig, director, said the organization is celebrating its 22nd anniversary.
“Their mission has been to connect and improve East Temple and to serve as an advocate for improvements and opportunities for the citizens,” according to the release. “They have a history of assisting with housing needs, home ownership and working in partnering with the city to improve neighborhoods. The most recent partnership effort was the Crossley Veterans housing complex, which provides 28 homes for home ownership for veterans.”
The group is now in a joint venture with the city to build an enrichment center where it will be able to provide outreach services and programs that will empower residents with the skills to obtain employment that will help them to raise out of poverty as well as housing programs that offer opportunities for home ownership, the release said.