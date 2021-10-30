AMERON — A century after the Yoe family in Cameron donated both land and money for the construction of a new high school, the district is now looking to restore that building.
Voters will make the decision Tuesday whether to approve a $14.5 million bond package that aims to address aging infrastructure and expand its programs. The district does not expect the bond to result in increased taxes for residents, as it works within its current bond capacity.
Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said the bond will restore its old education building as well as expand its Career and Technical Education programs.
“One hundred years ago, the C.H. Yoe Family gave Cameron ISD a magnificent gift,” Sprinkles said. “The land and funds were given for the construction of a new education building, a gesture of extreme generosity that has shaped the identity of Cameron ISD ever since. With the bond 2021, the district is proposing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of this gift by planning a revitalization project to breathe new life into the facility that has fallen into disrepair with age and lack of consistent use.”
Community members, staff and students gave input on the project, with the district focusing the new facility on hands-on and immersive programs.
Programs the district plans to house in the century-old building include health sciences, computer sciences, business education, criminal justice and law enforcement, and future teacher courses. The building also will house the district’s dual-credit courses with Temple College.
Bond money also will go toward renovation for the district’s agricultural facilities, adding accessibility, roof improvements and equipment for welding, floral design and veterinary technician courses.
“The vision is to make the original, 100-year-old C.H. Yoe High School building a functional part of the Yoe High School campus again by integrating the future and the past in a unique way,” Sprinkles said. “The building from the 1920s will be home to some of the most modern and future-ready Career and Technical Education programs currently being offered in education today.”
Milam County voters who live in the school district can vote on Election Day at any of the county’s four polling locations.
These locations are Bea’s Kitchen at 101 E. Main in Cameron, George Hill Patterson Center at 609 Mills St. in Rockdale, Buckholts Community Center at 110 W. Main in Buckholts and the Thorndale VFW Hall at 302 E. Moerbe in Thorndale.