The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and OneOp will present the webinar “Brain Health: Understanding Military-Related TBIs” on Thursday.
OneOp, formerly the Military Families Learning Network, is a virtual professional development platform for providers who serve military families.
The online event will run 10-11 a.m. Register for the free event at https://tx.ag/BrainHealth. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions and a link for the online event.
“The impacts of a traumatic brain injury, or TBI, are felt within each branch of the service, and by each individual and their family members,” said Rachel Brauner, AgriLife Extension specialist for military programs. “This is the first of two professional development webinars we are holding to aid in the understanding of TBIs and the support and resources available.”
Email contact@oneop.org with questions or for technical support. Those unable to open or access the link may also view the event on YouTube Live.
Traumatic brain injuries
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. A TBI is a significant health issue that affects service members and veterans during times of both peace and war.
According to the Defense Health Agency Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence, 449,026 service members have been diagnosed with a first-time TBI since 2000.
Webinar objectives, experts
The webinar will examine the Veterans Administration and Military Health System TBI pathway of care, current U.S. Department of Defense understanding of concussion and symptom clusters and provide resources for the management of concussion.
Leading the webinar are TBICoE regional coordinators Courtney Piccolo and Kristen Benson. Piccolo is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist and certified brain injury specialist. Benson is a licensed social worker who has specialized in military and veteran behavioral health.
The webinar will allow attendees to:
- Recognize what is new in the understanding of concussion.
- Learn about advances in concussion management and resources for the management of concussion.
- Learn the definition of TBI and current understanding of concussion — including causes, signs and symptoms — and the impact of concussion on service members, the unit and the mission.
- Gain awareness of symptom clusters, risk factors and targeted treatment.
- Learn about the VA PolyTrauma System of Care and TBI care in the Military Health System and understand the concussion recovery trajectory.
Continuing education credit
Continuing education credits are available to family service professionals including social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, case managers, board certified patient advocates and certified family life educators. Credits and credit categories vary.