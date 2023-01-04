Belton New Tech @Waskow is accepting applications for its next freshman class.
The application window for the 2023-2024 school year opens Jan. 6.
The district allows applications first from “legacy” students — those with a sibling who is a current or former New Tech student and children of New Tech employees.
“To my knowledge, legacy students take up a very small number of spots, and no student has been turned away because spots are not available,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Randolph said.
“New Tech families provide their own transportation, so I believe it’s a courtesy for families with siblings to feel confident that all of their students will be at the same school if that’s what they want or need. We’ve always been able to accommodate students who want to attend so it hasn’t been an issue,” she said. “Administrators evaluate the process each year so I’m sure they’ll consider the implications as the demand for New Tech increases in the future.”
The district said all other students can apply on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning Jan. 26.
The application and more information can be found at www.bisd.net/bnt@w.
Several meetings are set up for families to learn more about the school, which is named after Belton native Capt. Henry T. Waskow, who died while serving in World War II. The school is located at 320 N. Blair St. in Belton.
Scheduled meetings will be held:
• At 5 p.m. Thursday at New Tech
• At 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., Belton
• At 5 p.m. Feb. 2 at New Tech
• At 5 p.m. Feb 22 at New Tech
New Tech, a stand-alone campus, has about 370 students currently enrolled in grades 9-12. Students can choose Career and Technical Education course offerings in law and public safety, government and public administration, digital communications/design, multimedia arts and drone operation. The school competes in UIL sports such as golf, swimming, tennis and cross country and participates in disc sports, art, theatre and esports.