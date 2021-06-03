A Belton man was indicted on two charges by grand jurors for his role in a family disturbance in which a plastic bag was placed over a child’s head.
Caleob Levalley, 30, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family or household member by strangulation. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bond set at $200,000.
The charge stemmed from a Jan. 30 incident in which Levalley was beaten by family members with brass knuckles and a vacuum in the 800 block of North Beal Street in Belton.
An arrest affidavit said a 4-year-old child reported that Levalley put a plastic bag over her head that impaired her breathing.
Levalley took the child into the home’s living room and said she “was crying and whaling (sic), and whatever babies do when they’re scared,” according to the affidavit.
“I wouldn’t have even had to use a bag,” Levalley was quoted in the affidavit. “I could have laid her in the bed, laid on top of her, and put a pillow on top of her head.”
The bag was over the girl’s head for “one to two minutes” and she scratched Levalley as she tried to pull the bag off her face.
Levalley told police that he and his wife planned to blame the incident on a relative.
The woman was interviewed by police and said the girl panicked during the incident and didn’t want to talk about it.
Other, unrelated indictments
• Christopher M. Anderson, 28, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (repeat offender).
• Cedric Coleman, 29, of Temple retaliation (repeat offender).
• Joe Lee Farmer, 26, of Belton, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams (habitual offender).
• Sarah E. Crigger, 30, of Nolanville, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Shannon L. Edmonds, 44, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• James Lee Teague, 33, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, burglary of a building, and burglary of a habitation.
• Sandy Whitfield, 38, of Temple, burglary of a building (repeat offender).
• Chavanna M. Davis, 40, of Killeen, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
• Nathan Nelson, 22, of Temple, failure to comply with sex offenders registration.
• Kevin Ordonez, 25, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 gram and 4 grams.
• Joseph M. Edelen, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Alycia Seymour Hindes, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Paula M. Penland, 37, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Joel Suarez-Pedraza, 38, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Debra F. Taylor, 59, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Kyle Walker, 26, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Kenneth D. Rector, 29, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Wilontae J. Brazell, 18, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Matthew Coesens, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than five items.