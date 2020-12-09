Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan announced Tuesday that the district will close its elementary campus today through Friday amid COVID-19 issues.
"The total number of students/staff who are lab confirmed COVID-19 positive is only four; however, 20 percent of our students and 54 percent of our staff are out today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) because they have been identified as close contacts to various positive cases," Harlan said in a letter to families.
Harlan said that students would be sent home with instructional packets from their teachers. The work packets will need to be turned in on Monday. Parents can expect teachers to reach out to their students for a daily check in, which will serve as their attendance for the day.
"I appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation together," Harlan said.