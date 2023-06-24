A pair of Temple churches will join together in a duet tonight as both of their choirs sing for one another and jointly worship.
Temple First Baptist Church and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church announced they are holding a joint event for their congregants, as well as the public, today. The churches will take turns singing for one another in their unique styles, followed by singing as a joint group.
The service will take place at 6 p.m. today at Temple First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
Gary Anthony, worship and care pastor for Temple First Baptist Church, said he and Larry Sams from Mount Zion met when they worked
for an annual conference for the Women of Prayer Ministries annual conference.
The two, Anthony said, have worked together for multiple years now to put on joint worship sessions for the conference — but not in Temple.
“The first time we did it, to be honest with you, it was a bit intimidating since our styles of worship were so different, but we had a great time together,” Anthony said. “The second time we did it we just had a ball and said, ‘Oh my goodness, we have to do this together for our churches and not just for this conference.’”
Officials said the event is estimated to take about an hour and refreshments will be provided after it is done.
Both men have discussed their eagerness to host the Temple event, which neither church has done before.
While Anthony said he was hopeful for a good reception from both groups, he noted that both churches have not done a joint worship service and he didn’t know how it would turn out.
“I don’t know how this is going to go but I am hoping it is going to go really well and we have a fun time together,” Anthony said. “My goal is to simply put us in the same room and enjoy one another and sing music together.”
Sams, who is choir director for his church, said he thinks it also will be fun to see both styles of singing in one place.
Both Sams and Anthony have joked about not singing songs in the same styles and it would be a bit different for their congregations.
“Even though we are all serving the same God and singing the same songs, the style of music that we sing is different than the style that they sing,” Sams said. “We do contemporary gospel as well as traditional gospel as well as some hymns. In contemporary gospel, we sing a lot of songs that are up tempo as to what they do with some songs that are more traditional. We kind of jazz it up.”
While the two men are unsure of where the Temple event will lead, Sams said he hopes it ends up turning into a regular event in which more local churches can get involved.