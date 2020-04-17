Rumble strips will be added to Interstate 35 in McLennan and Bell counties beginning Monday, weather permitting.
The Texas Department of Transportation will put the strips on the outside shoulder. Work will begin in Hill County and will move south on I-35 through McLennan and then Bell County, a news release said.
The schedule is:
• Monday-Tuesday: I-35 split to McLennan/Hill County line.
• Wednesday-Friday: McLennan/Hill County line to Business 77.
• April 27-April 29: Business 77 to McLennan/Falls County line.
• April 30-May 1: McLennan/Falls County line to North Loop 363, Temple.
• May 4-6: North Loop 363 in Temple to Bell/Williamson County line.
The moving operation involves closing the outside line to let work crews add the strips that will improve driver safety on I-35.
Motorists are urged to reduce their speed and exercise caution when approaching the work crews, TxDOT said.