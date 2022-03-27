SALADO — It was bright and sunny Sunday, the second and final day of the Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival at the Salado Civic Center on Main Street.
People strolled about, checking out the jewelry, paintings, photographs, candles, soap, other artwork and the fare of various food trucks.
Wayworn Traveler, the husband-and-wife duo of Bryan Smith and Angela Kay of Salado, entertained in the afternoon with folk, rock, blues and country music. She played the mandolin and sang “Kiss Me” and other numbers. He played the guitar and sang such lullabies as “Harvest Moon” and “Girl from the North Country.”
For background, she said, they used his studio tracks of bass and rhythm guitars.
“We’ll be playing next Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co.,” she said.
Sandy and Alan Shiroma of Arlington greeted visitors at their booth, Art by Sandy. Oil paintings on feathers has been her specialty for 10 years, she said.
“This is my job,” she said. “I make more doing this than I did at work. This isn’t work. It’s fun.”
She formerly worked in the business office at Arlington Baptist College. Alan works in fleet services for American Airlines.
She had done paintings for about 20 years, she said, when a friend saw painted feathers artwork in Ecuador and on Padre Island.
“I use very small brushes,” she said. “A lot of detail can be done with small brushes.”
Her biggest work at the festival, a 12 inch by 15 inch of a pheasant, sold Saturday, she said. Her largest work left was an 11 by 14 of a deer, “Buck on the River.” One of her smaller ones was a 4 by 6 monarch butterfly.
“They have to be legal feathers,” she said.
Many of the birds in the U.S. are protected by the Migratory Bird Act, she said.
“It has to be raised as a pet, hunted as game or raised to eat,” she said.
Feathers she has used include turkey, pheasant, duck, macaw and rooster.
“I look at the feathers,” she said. “I see what it looks like. It gives me inspiration to put whatever I want on it.”
In the booth next door, Nicki and Jim Hirt of Baytown showed a spread of custom cigar box lights. She decorates them and he wires them.
“They can put them in the kitchen as a night light,” she said.
A proponent of “found art,” she said she’s never seen anyone else try this with cigar boxes. They brought about 35 to the festival and sold about half of them Saturday, she said.
They came to the Salado festival last year, she said, and brought homemade clocks.
“We still make those,” she said. “I’m an artist. I paint in oil and acrylic.”
An example of “found art” would be taking an oil can and making it look like some kind of creature, she said.
“I like to put things together,” she said. “We just did this to see how it works,” she said of the cigar boxes.
Foot traffic was slower Sunday, she said, but they made enough Saturday to pay the bills and “had fun doing it.”