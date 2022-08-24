Cheers echoed throughout Wildcat Stadium in Temple on Wednesday evening as Temple High School hosted a community pep rally to celebrate the kickoff of fall sports.
The program at the Temple campus — which featured entertainment from the band, cheerleaders and Kittens dance team — promoted the cross country, golf, tennis and football teams.
“I’m excited for the football season to start and hopefully we win a (District 12-6A) title again,” Naeten Mitchell, a defensive back on the varsity football team, told the Telegram. “Last year was really weird with COVID and everything so I’m excited to see all the fans out there and for all of the build up.”
Mitchell, 18, is committed to New Mexico State University to play NCAA Division I football in the Western Athletic Conference.
“I’m excited for that opportunity,” he said. “I’ll probably be leaving school early to get over there but I’ll be excited to come back for graduation and to just have fun with my friends.”
Despite his high aspirations, Scott Stewart, the head coach of Temple High School’s varsity football team, noted how he will be more focused on his athletes’ efforts.
“We don’t talk about winning. We talk about competing,” he said. “If I put that kind of pressure on a kid to win, (that) when we don’t win, I just devalued them. They already deal with enough pressure out there in society and stuff like that. I want them to have fun and go bust their tail and be the best version of themselves.”
Mitchell and his varsity football teammates will begin their 2022-23 season at noon on Saturday at McKinney High School, 1400 Wilson Creek Parkway in McKinney.
Although COVID-19 precautions were rolled back for last year’s football season, Mary Catherine Norman, a varsity cheerleader, noted how there were still some drawbacks.
“Last year’s football season was mostly normal but we weren’t allowed to interact with other cheer squads and stuff like that. Now we’re going to be able to really be with the other team’s squad,” the 17 year old senior said. “All of high school, our football games haven’t been normal, but now we are fully normal. The stands are going to be filled and we’ll be able to interact with all the fans and just things like that. It’s exciting.”
This year, Temple High School students will be able to attend home games for free.
“We have learned that we have students using their lunch money to buy tickets to get into the student sectional of football games,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “This is heartbreaking. We have five home games and the Temple Quarterback Club is sponsoring four games worth of free student sections and (Temple High School Principal Jason Mayo) and I are splitting the costs of the last one. Money will not be a barrier for our students to come support one another.”