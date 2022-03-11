Fidel Bocanegra earned more than his American Welding Society certification last Saturday.
The Temple High junior also placed first in the horizontal groove event during the Texas High School Welding Series at Huntsville High School — a win that earned him $16,500 of the $430,800 in scholarships awarded that day.
Although Bocanegra was confident in his skills as a welder, the victory took him by shock.
“I was surprised when I won,” Bocanegra, who was one of 100 students competing in his event, said. “I was expecting to get certified, but I wasn’t expecting to get first place. I was planning to go straight to work after graduation, but now I think I can put that scholarship money toward going farther in my education to help me do even more in the field.”
More than 450 students in total competed in events at the Huntsville ISD Career and Technical Education Center, and Jake Lingo — a welding instructor at Temple High School — emphasized how competitions like these are similar in nature to completing “real-world” tests within the industry.
“It is a wonderful opportunity for them to be able to go and compete,” he said. “Competing at this level is very similar to going out and doing a weld test to get a job. This gives the students a chance to take what they’ve learned here and go into a new environment with new machines against people they don’t know and have to perform. Fidel went and knocked it out of the park.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott agreed.
“I’m extremely proud of Fidel for sharing his talents with Temple ISD. I’ve reached out to some local employers and am hoping he gets some opportunities here prior to attending college. He is a special talent,” Ott told the Telegram. “There are so many great things going on in our CTE program that I have a hard time keeping pace with them. I’m proud of our instructor Jake Lingo and our students because they are truly taking advantage of these work bound programs.”
The win also qualified Bocanegra to compete in an underwater welding event this summer.
“He will have a chance to put on a dive setup, go underwater and compete against other first-place winners,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “First place in that competition … earns a full college scholarship.”
Temple ISD CTE director Denise Ayres previously told the Telegram how students — whose exams are paid for by Temple ISD — often plan to use their certification as a stepping stone following high school graduation.
“This gives them a solid foundation if they choose to continue their education in college,” she said last summer. “Some have higher aspirations, and this gives them a first firm step toward a professional career.”
Temple High School’s CTE Center has recently reported a rise in certifications across its six “career clusters.”
In 2021, 153 Temple ISD students earned an industry certification after passing their exams — 124 more than in 2019, according to Temple ISD.
“The goal is for Temple ISD students to graduate high school with a strong academic foundation to make them marketable to immediately enter the workforce or go to college,” Ayres said.