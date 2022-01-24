BELTON — Belton ISD school trustee Manuel Alcozer faces a challenger as he filed for his reelection bid for the Area 5 seat on Monday.
Alcozer, the school board secretary initially elected in 2018, will face Brandon Hall, a failed Republican primary candidate for Texas House District 55 in 2018.
Both Alcozer and Hall filed for the Area 5 school board seat on Monday, BISD said.
Hall first ran for office in the 2018 Republican primary for the District 55 seat retained by incumbent state Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple. Shine beat Hall and another candidate, CJ Grisham, with 60% of the vote. Hall came in second with about 21% of the vote.
Dwayne Gossett, a former Morgan’s Point Resort mayor who lost his reelection bid, filed Friday to run for the Area 1 school trustee seat currently occupied by board president Jeff Norwood, who was first elected in 2016.
Voters will decide on the Area 1, Area 3 and Area 5 school board seats on May 7.
Those elected will serve a three-year term, set to expire May 2025.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18.
For more information, visit www.bisd.net/election.