Some doctors journey to Third World countries to provide medical care not available in that region of the world. Others go to provide humanitarian aid to those living in extreme poverty. Dr. Jana Rivera and her family do both.
“I’ve been with Baylor Scott & White for more than 20 years, and I made my first mission when I was a resident,” the McLane Children”s Medical Center pediatric anesthesiologist said. “My husband and I started a family, so I didn’t go for several years. But, I started back in 2015 and now I do multiple trips every year, and I take my family with me.”
Over the years, the Rivera family has journeyed to Honduras, Nicaragua, Ecuador and Guatemala.
“I focus a lot of my time in Guatemala,” she said. “I went to Ecuador in February, and we are taking a group from Tapestry Community Church in Belton on a trip to an orphanage in Ciudad San Cristóbal, Guatemala, in June. Later, in October, I’ll be going to the Moore Center for pediatrics in Guatemala City.”
During the June trip, the Riveras and members of their church will be installing new wood-burning stoves and water filters in homes in San Cristóbal. Rivera said many families in that area cook in open pits inside their home, and children often develop respiratory issues from breathing smoke. Burn injuries also are common.
“When we bring in a new wood stove or water filter, it is a life changing event for these families,” Rivera said. “The stoves are properly ventilated, and the smoke no longer builds up inside the home.”
“The youth at Tapestry Community Church are raising money to purchase as many stoves as we can,” she said. “They cost about $180 each, and they are hoping to raise $4,0000. We want to install at least 20. We’ve done as many as 24 in the past.”
Last Sunday, the youth raised money hosting a pickleball tournament at Summit Recreation Center in Temple.
“The kids at Tapestry are amazing. Instead of spending their summer playing video games, they will be working hard in the heat installing stoves. I think we’re going to have seven to go with us, including my two sons.”
Rivera’s sons — Samuel is a junior at Baylor studying public health and environmental sciences, Andrew is a 16-year-old student at Providence private school — and husband Richard will be going to Guatemala as well, and they are no strangers to missions of humanitarian and medical aid.
Rivera’s medical missions start with a Saturday travel day, then the makeshift staff spends Sunday evaluating patients.
“We actually do initial evaluations via Zoom from Temple,” she said. “Then we do further assessments once we arrive. Then we operate during the week, and fly home the following weekend.”
“We do the two evaluations because we want to make sure they are safe and able to withstand surgery,” she said. “We usually have three rooms going — one for pediatric surgery, one for pediatric ophthalmology and one for plastic surgery.”
“We don’t just treat kids from the immediate area. Families come from all over the country, even very remote areas.”
“The most common problems we encounter with children are hernias due to malnutrition and heavy labor performed at a young age,” she said. “We also see a lot of limb deformities from poor nutrition and poor prenatal care.”
While many families spend their summer vacations on cruise ships or sunny beaches, the Riveras continue to make working trips to help others in need.
“We do it to glorify God,” she said. “He has blessed us with so much.”