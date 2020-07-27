The burn ban in Bell County will continue for at least two more weeks.
The Commissioners Court unanimously agreed Monday to extend the burn ban to noon Aug. 10. Bell County Judge David Blackburn implemented the prohibition July 10 and the commissioners on July 13 extended it.
Breaking the ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.
Despite recent rains in some parts of the county, Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the area is still susceptible to fire. In fact, he said there were grass fires throughout Bell County over the weekend.
In the past seven days, Bell County has seen an average of .81 inches of rain, according to five rainfall monitoring sites operated by the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Some places got close to two inches, some places didn’t get much at all,” Mahlstedt said of the recent rain.
The county’s readings on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area, is still high, Mahlstedt. As of Monday morning, Bell County had an average reading of 582 on the index, with a high of 657 and a low of 461.
Temperatures will increase throughout the week, the fire marshal explained.
“We’re still looking at temperatures over 90 for the next week, with lower 90s over the next couple of days,” Mahlstedt said. “We are supposed to get some rain over the next couple of days, but Wednesday it starts to decrease as the temperatures start increasing back to the upper 90s.”
Three of Bell County neighboring counties have called for burn bans, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. They include Lampasas, Burnet and Milam counties. Of the 254 counties in Texas, 115 have burn bans.
Other than that data, Mahlstedt said rural fire chiefs agreed Bell County’s burn ban needs to continue.