Temple Police responded to a hit and run collision that left one adult male dead early Sunday morning.
The incident reportedly took place near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and SW H K Dodgen Loop.
The area was shut down to traffic for some time as investigators continue to process the scene.
Police received the initial call for service at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers were advised that a white SUV allegedly struck a person on a bicycle, then fled the scene. The deceased has not yet been identified. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.