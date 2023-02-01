Some Central Texas school districts — including the Temple and Belton school districts — will have delayed starts on Thursday.
Both districts will delay their starts by two hours Thursday morning.
In Temple ISD, Temple High School will start classes at 9:30 a.m.; middle schools, 10:25 a.m.; elementary schools, 9:55 a.m.; and pre-Kindergarten at 9:40 a.m.
Belton ISD said the district will start two hours later, including regular morning bus routes.
School start times are: Belton New Tech @Waskow, 10:40 a.m.; Belton High School & Lake Belton High School, 10:50 a.m.; middle schools, 10:10 a.m.; elementary schools and Belton Early Childhood School, 9:40 a.m.; Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, 10 a.m.
Rosebud-Lott ISD will also open two hours later on Thursday.
Several area districts will remain closed Thursday, including those for Academy, Bartlett, Bruceville-Eddy, Buckholts, Cameron, Holland, Killeen, Moody, Rockdale, Rogers, Salado and Troy as well as Charter Priority Schools, Central Texas Christian School and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple