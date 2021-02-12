The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday morning for North and Central Texas. Patchy freezing drizzle is possible Friday morning generally southeast of a line from Temple to Athens and across most of the region overnight. Accumulations are unlikely, but a thin glaze may occasionally develop on area bridges and overpasses.
Patchy freezing drizzle will be possible area-wide on Saturday, and a light wintry mix is possible Saturday night, according to the NWS.
Exceptionally cold conditions are likely this weekend through the middle of next week. Wind chill values will fall to or below zero in many areas starting Saturday night and continuing through at least Tuesday.
Snow is expected across most of the region late Sunday through Monday. Some significant accumulations may occur with temperatures falling below 10 degrees and blustery conditions. Significant disruptions to travel will likely result.
Another round of accumulating snow will arrive Tuesday night or Wednesday. Additional travel impacts are possible.
NWS forecast for Temple
Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Patchy freezing drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: A chance of snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 31. North northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday night: Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 19. North northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 30.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.