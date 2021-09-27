A Hutto man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash west of Rockdale, officials said.
Layne Alexander Watkins, 23, died at the scene of the accident after he was ejected from a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup when the vehicle left U.S. Highway 79, overcorrected, rolled over and hit a tree, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
A 19-year-old man, a passenger in the truck, was transported to Seton Medical Center in Round Rock with non-incapacitating injuries, Washko said.
The investigation is ongoing.
DPS reminds motorists and passengers to wear a seat belt while traveling in a vehicle.