The public’s assistance is sought to find a missing Fort Hood soldier.
The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services is seeking public help in locating Spc. Abram Salas II, missing for several days.
Salas’ unit reported June 23 that he failed to report for work. The directorate said attempts to contact Salas by law enforcement, his chain-of-command and his family have been unsuccessful.
Salas is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
He could be driving a 4-door, white Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate NFP-2796, the directorate said in a news release.
An initial investigation indicated that Salas left for unknown reasons on his own accord and reliable credible information exists that he may be in the San Antonio area, the release said.
Fort Hood and military officials are maintaining constant contact with Salas’ unit and family members in efforts to ensure his health and safety.
Anyone with information related to the location of Salas or details related to his disappearance are urged to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170. Law enforcement officials will protect the privacy of those who wish to remain anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest confidence.
People can also report any suspicious activity to the Fort Hood MP desk at 254-288-1131.