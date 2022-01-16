BELTON — The reappointment of Chris Mahlstedt as Bell County fire marshal is scheduled for Tuesday morning as Central Texas sees an elevated fire danger amid greater drought conditions.
The reappointment is one of several issues to be considered by the Commissioners Court, which will meet at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton. The meeting is delayed until Tuesday because county offices will be closed today in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger for several counties, including Bell, as strong gusty winds hit the dry plains of Central and North Texas.
Last week, several grass fires — including those in Troy, Morgan’s Point Resort and the Moffat area — were reported in Bell County and quickly extinguished.
Drought conditions intensified across the state last week with parts of the Panhandle and West Texas — 17 % —suffering the most, according to the Texas Water Development Board.
Bell County saw varied effects from the drought, with a marked difference between the western and eastern sides. Severe drought conditions were reported on the county’s western edge, with moderate effects inward.
East Bell County was mostly abnormally dry, according to the Water Development Board’s statewide map.
“December 2021 was the hottest December for Texas since at least 1889,” the agency said. “Precipitation for the month was also well below normal for most of the state. As a result, the area of the state impacted by drought has increased 25 percentage points in the last month.”
Severe drought also affected most parts of Coryell, Lampasas and McLennan counties. A large swath of extreme drought conditions were reported in parts of Coryell and Hamilton counties.
Locally, no burn ban is scheduled to be considered at the Tuesday meeting, according to the Bell County Commissioners Court agenda posted Friday.
Other staffing, proposals
Commissioners also will consider two other staffing decisions: the appointment of an interim director of pre-trial services and whether to fund an additional deputy clerk position for the Elections Department. The latter decision would require amending the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The court also will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the county’s game room ordinance.