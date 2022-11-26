BELTON — “Central Texas shops at this show,” Sammie Dwyer, owner of the Sami Show, said Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The three-day event winds up today, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Her customer base extends from Austin to Waco, she said.
“It’s tradition,” she said. “People get in the habit of doing things this time of year and we’re grateful that this is one of them.”
Amanda Reid of Killeen, operating as Amanda Marie Artworks, said she uses a marker, water coloring and ink to create her colorful floral drawings. She’s been in business for five years and although she’s shown in a few area venues, this was her first time at the Sami Show.
“They’re basically home décor,” she said. “They make good gifts.”
She also creates colorful stickers, she said, and a lot of children like them.
“I do this on the side,” she said. “I have a full-time job. Maybe one day this will be my full-time job.”
Sandy Martin said she and her boyfriend, Jim Horswill, combine efforts for S&J Creations.
“He does the woodwork,” she said. “I do the jewelry and quilts.”
He makes blanket ladders to hold the quilts that she makes, and does a lot more decorative woodwork, she said.
She showed off her necklaces and bracelets and said nobody else in the area makes pins like hers.
“I sit in front of the TV at night and this is what I do,” she said. “This is our retirement.”
Zue Posavac of George West and her husband, Marion, talked to people at their booth, Zue’s Hats and Gifts.
“We sell lots of party hats, all kinds of hats and Christmas crafts,” she said.
She showed a little girl various light-up toys, including a snowman and Mickey Mouse, and wound up selling one of them.
“It’s been good,” she said of the show. “We’ve been here before. I do a lot of the Sami Shows. No matter what the weather is, we’re comfortable in here, and I know the customers are comfortable, too.”
Cindy Burns of Belton calls her enterprise Over Our Heads, since she deals in hooded towels.
“They’re for kids to take a bath and have a little bit of fun with,” she said. “Me and my mom make them.”
She also displayed a lot of character Christmas trees. And she had crocheted small and big animals. The big ones have a little baby inside, she said.
“I try to make them affordable,” she said. “That way you’re not spending a lot on Christmas.”