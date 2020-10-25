Early voting ends this week.
Friday is the final day to cast your ballot early in the Nov. 3 election. Voters will be deciding races from the White House down to city and school elections.
Bell County already has seen some records broken. Total early voting turnout on Wednesday eclipsed the early voting turnout seen in the 2012 and 2008 elections. More than 65,000 Bell County residents have cast a ballot so far. The county has 215,974 registered voters.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bell County voters can cast their ballots at any of six early voting locations: Belton’s Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.; the Temple Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road; the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing; the Killeen Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Voters also can cast their ballots 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at any of the 41 Election Day voting centers throughout the county.
Registered voters need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification when they visit their polling place. Those include a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.