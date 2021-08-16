Temple ISD voters will be heading to the polls Nov. 2 after trustees unanimously called for a $184.9 million bond — a package that calls for campus and stadium improvements that would be decided through two propositions.
The first proposition for $178.3 million will be for the construction and renovation of several school facilities, while the second proposition for $6.6 million will be for Wildcat Stadium improvements.
Since the district began gauging stakeholder support, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott has highlighted that this bond would fund nearly 30 projects, including the construction of a new southeast elementary school for $38.2 million, adding 14 classrooms to existing campuses and infrastructure replacements.
The bond, if approved by voters in November, is currently pegged to cost residents with a $200,000 home valuation about $250 annually, according to district information.
“I want to commend all those that have been involved in the process … and for your interest in Temple ISD,” Ott said during the meeting. “We have a long road ahead, but I feel pretty good about getting there.”
Temple ISD trustee Linell Davis was happy Temple ISD’s citizen advisory committee — who helped gauge stakeholder support from their fellow residents — wanted a bond package that would impact more areas within the district, and said she is not anticipating any negative feedback from the community.
“I just think the community on a whole will be very receptive… and I’m just thinking very positively about it,” she said. “I’m finding most people don’t really understand what (a bond) all entails, but it’s a lot of work. The key will be getting people to vote because that is the issue.”
Although eliminating portable buildings at several campuses is one of the focal points for Temple ISD, Davis highlighted replacements and renovations to the auxiliary service center as among the most important projects.
“What jumps out to me is the school nutrition office and maintenance, because I didn’t know that it had been so long since those buildings had been renovated,” she said. “They, to me, are really the most important besides the students … because they’re the hardest workers. They keep everything going, and take care of the kids and the faculty. After what went on after (winter Storm Uri), they really shined. It was just amazing when they took care of the citizens.”
During a school board meeting Monday, TISD advocates Brittany Norman, Robert York, Shajjia Ahmed, Terris Goodwin, Kirbi Barbosa, Carlos Barbosa and Daniel Mungia — residents with deep ties to the Temple ISD community — presented how the proposed package would benefit the district.
The diverse group was actively involved throughout the three citizen advisory committee meetings held June 17, July 8 and Aug. 4 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
Norman, who has three children enrolled in Temple schools and two that have graduated from Temple High, told the Telegram it was an honor to be a part of this group.
“I think being on the citizen advisory board has allowed each of us to really pour over the proposed bond package more in depth, be able to listen to the school district’s recommendations and assessments, while also being able to listen to what the community has asked and what they’re interested in,” Norman said. “It’s exciting to be a part of that process.”
Norman, whose husband Michael is a member of Temple High’s 1991 graduating class, called the proposed bond package “forward thinking.”
“It means that we are proactively thinking about meeting the needs of future families and that we are planning in advance for the growth in school needs,” she said. “Obviously, we know that a lot of (home) building is taking place. There’s always news on how people are coming into Texas and into Temple, and we need to stay ahead, and the items included in this bond package would provide room for lots of future growth.”
Mungia agreed and added how it felt great for the school board to have listened to their recommendation.
“It feels really great for our community, because our kids and staff deserve the best and we want to make sure we give them the best possible,” he said. “It makes me happy that they’re on board with us.”
Mungia, who is a member of Temple High’s graduating class of 1992, said all of the projects within the proposed bond package are important to him.
“My kids were involved in everything,” he told the Telegram. “Right now, my youngest is a junior in high school … and he was part of the CTE program in welding, does lighting for fine arts and is also a football player. So all of it is really important to me, because I want to make sure we excel in every aspect of our school district.”
In the months to come, Mungia said he is going to get further community interest in the bond election.
“I’m going to go out and talk to as many people as possible, and possibly come out to groups to push it out, motivate and promote the bond,” he said.
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey expressed his gratitude for Temple having residents more than willing to take time out of their days for the benefit of the district.
“You’ve done an excellent job of presenting this to the community,” he said during the meeting. “Thank you for your trust and investment in our district.”
With the school board having called for the $184.9 million bond, Ott noted how the district plans to immediately push bond details out to voters.
“We’ll start the next day … and at that point there will be no sleep. It’ll just be constantly informing the community (about the bond),” Ott said.
The Temple ISD superintendent said the district plans to tackle that task by holding a series of community presentations for registered voters and stakeholders.
“One thing we used to do — and I have been a part of these before in 2015 and 2013 — is hold closed presentations on campuses for faculty after school … but this year we are going to be doing neighborhood presentations in the evenings at all of the schools,” he said. “It’s just a way to inform as many people in the community as possible.”
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 2. Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29.