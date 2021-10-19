A city of Belton work crew is repairing a water leak in the southbound lane of Main Street near E. 10th Avenue, a news release said.
Traffic is being temporarily diverted into the middle lane while the repair is made, the release said. Please slow down and drive with caution in the area.
The leak is still being assessed at this time, so it is unclear how long the repair will take or if a boil water notice will be required. An update with that information will be forthcoming when it is available, city spokesman Paul Romer said.