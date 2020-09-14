Temple Independent School District trustees unanimously approved an approximate tax rate of $1.28 per $100 during Monday night’s regular board meeting.
School board president Dan Posey said the district is pleased to adopt the near seven-cent reduction over last year’s rate of $1.35 per $100. Temple ISD’s 2018-19 tax rate was set around $1.40.
Despite the continual decrease in Temple ISD’s tax rate, the downward trend does not ensure residents will see a reduction in charges on their updated tax bills since tax appraisals increased this year. But Posey said the district kept taxpayers in mind during the new rate’s development.
“We believe that this proposed rate is reflective of sound financial practices of Temple ISD and that it demonstrates sensitivity to our taxpayers,” Posey said.
Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said the $1.28 rate is well shy of the $1.34 maximum rate Temple ISD proposed when adopting a $115.9 million budget in June.
Posey detailed how the district’s overall rate is a combination of the maintenance and operations tax rate and the debt retirement rate. Statewide tax compression had reduced the maintenance and operations tax rate to nearly 96 cents, while the debt retirement rate rose to 32 cents after the final sale of the 2015 taxpayer approved bonds, he said.
“Even with this bonded indebtedness rate of 32 cents, the district is still well below the maximum allowable rate of 50 cents,” Posey said. “This is significant because it reflects efforts on the district’s part to maintain a steady rate to pay down debt while maintaining significant capacity for future potential bonds.”
Under the proposed tax rate of $1.28 per $100, Superintendent Bobby Ott said Temple ISD should generate about $55.5 million in property tax revenue during the 2020-21 school year if there is 100 percent collection from residents — nearly $3 million more than a year prior.
Ott said the average home in Temple ISD is valued at $152,444, which is a near 11.5 percent increase from last year’s average value of $136,777. That homeowner would be responsible for about $1,951 in taxes — $104.80 more than what the average Temple ISD homeowner would have paid in taxes last year.
Ott said Temple ISD’s no-new revenue rate — a rate that would generate the same amount of local revenue as the year prior — would be $1.16.
“However, this (no-new revenue tax rate) is lower because the property values had a significant increase from the previous year,” Ott said. “The most important thing to realize is that more locally generated revenue for a school district because the state of Texas has a target allotment of $6,160 per student.”
He explained how the more funding you generate locally, the less the state the funds your district.
“This keeps the target allotment even from year to year,” he said.
Meanwhile, Temple ISD’s aid from the state of Texas is expected to generate about $50 million in funding. That figure was set at $48.2 million last year.
“I want to thank the finance department … It takes everyone to get through the budget process,” Ott said. “We had the opportunity to lower the rate and that’s what happened. I’m grateful for all the administrators that took part in this process.”