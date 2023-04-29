Founding father Thomas Jefferson once said that without good health, there can be no happiness.
Today’s science shows the opposite is true as well: Happiness is an important part of maintaining physical and emotional health.
A troubled mind can contribute to myriad health problems, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 80% of visits to primary care doctors are due to conditions that are caused or exacerbated by unmanaged stress.
Being happy doesn’t just make people feel better, it improves health.
It helps folks eat healthier, be more active and sleep better. Because happiness leads to healthier behaviors, it helps stave off high blood pressure and excess body fat, resulting in lower risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.
But, experts point out, maintaining happiness can be difficult in today’s world.
“The percentage of U.S. adults who received mental health treatment increased from 19.2% in 2019 to 21.6 last year,” said Lisa George, a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. “Women were more likely than men to have received any treatment.”
Drs. Jeethu Joseph and Alejandra Ferris, both postdoctoral fellows in clinical health psychology at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, said more people are getting help for disorders such as depression and anxiety, issues which can get in the way of happiness and good health.
“I think we are seeing a reduction in the mental health stigma and people are getting the help they need,” Joseph said. “During the pandemic, we started seeing people via video visits, and I think these virtual visits have made health care more accessible.”
“It is important to be happy in life, but I caution against pursuing a stress-free lifestyle,” Ferris said. “Stress is important — people strive for happiness, but not all of life’s milestones come with happiness. These milestones make happiness more valued.”
According to the Temple physicians, happy people face less anxiety and generally do better at coping with stressors.
“Behaviorally, lots of stress can cause sleep issues — sometimes it makes people sleep too much, other times it can deprive a person from getting quality sleep,” Ferris said. “Stress also can affect how a person eats — they may overeat or hardly eat at all. It can cause a person to gravitate toward unhealthy food. Too much stress can impact relationships, as well as emotional and physical well being.”
People who are happy in life usually do a better job managing the stress of today’s life where high prices, work issues and uncertainty can lead to depression and anxiety.
“Good stress management regulates the release of cortisol,” Ferris said.
Cortisol is an essential hormone that affects almost every organ and tissue in the human body and helps regulate a person’s response to stress, regulates blood pressure and blood sugar, and controls a person’s sleep cycle. Having higher or lower-than-normal cortisol levels can be harmful to health.
“Managing stress is key to better happiness and a healthier life,” she said. “It helps you engage in the activities you love — activities that support being happy. Being healthy will likely make you more happy.”
So how do you achieve a greater level of happiness? Joseph said happiness is a very personal thing — what makes one person happy may not work for someone else.
“A person must find a way to connect with themselves,” Joseph said. “They must know what brings them joy — it could be religion or a hobby or anything else. They must pinpoint their source and they can lean into these.”