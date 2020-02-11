A call from Fort Hood resulted in Killeen police finding a person dead Monday.
At 5:27 p.m., officers were advised “a subject” was at the Army post’s East Gate claiming to have murdered his roommate.
Officers met “with the subject and ascertained an address in Killeen where this may have occurred,” according to a news release from KPD Commander Ronnie Supak,
When officers arrived at an apartment in the 2300 block of Andover Drive, they “located a deceased individual within an apartment at that location.”
The unidentified person was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters at 6:14 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciencesin Dallas.
The unidentified male suspect was taken into custody and was in the Killeen City Jail as of Monday evening.