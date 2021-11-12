The deadline is nearing to apply for the Temple Police Department’s Blue Santa Program, which provides Christmas gifts for children age 14 and under.
“As the holiday season is upon us, the Blue Santa program provides an opportunity to assist families in need,” said Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a news release. “We have received applications to date and look forward to helping as many families in need. Thank you in advance to all those who have made a donation and know that we are grateful.”
Blue Santa applications can be picked up at the Temple Police Department’s lobby, 209 E. Ave. A. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 19.
To be eligible for an application, citizens must live in Temple, provide proof of residency and child age verification.
The department is also accepting monetary or new unwrapped toy donations for Blue Santa. Donations can be dropped off at the department’s lobby.
Last year, TPD helped 226 families and 649 kids, a significant increase compared to previous years. The Blue Santa program began in 2012 and has since presented toys to more than 2,400 children.