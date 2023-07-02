MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Morgan’s Point Resort threw its Fourth of July bash two days early at Kleypas Park, winding it up Sunday night with a narrated fireworks display over Lake Belton.
Linda Bridges, one of the organizers, said this was the city’s second time to produce the event and they were hoping to best last year’s attendance of about 3,000 people.
The Billy Holt Band provided live entertainment while celebrants checked out about 15 food trucks and assorted pop-up vendors. Children scampered through the park’s elaborate playground, which was augmented by inflatables. People sat on park benches or strolled down to the shoreline.
Bridges said a lot of boats would go out on the water to watch the fireworks display, Freedom Point Texas Fireworks Show, produced by Phillip Jennings. The best spot to see the display was at the end of Kleypas Park, she said, or across the inlet at the Morgan’s Point Marina.
Esther Weaver, the city’s communications and marketing manager, said at least 1,500 people responded favorably on Facebook about the event. That included local residents and people from out of town, she said.
Bridges said parking along Morgan’s Point Boulevard was a problem and that organizers were trying to accommodate people with disabilities.
While the park was filling up at about 5 p.m., she said City Councilman James Snyder, the event coordinator, was out on the lake helping to set up fire prevention measures.
Megan Cunningham and other members of the Morgan’s Point Ladies Auxiliary handed out American flags and promoted the auxiliary. They also gave out flyers about the 2023 Firehouse Chili Cook Off, which will be Sept. 23 at Kleypas Park.
“Any extra needs that the fire department has, we provide money for those needs,” she said.
Across the street, Amanda Balz of Troy invited visitors into her Sugar Coated Sweets booth.
“I was here last year,” she said. “It went well. I love coming out to Morgan’s Point. It was much hotter last year.”
Nearby, Susy Poteet of Killeen offered light-up toys, bubble blowers, stuffed animals and other toys. She didn’t come last year, but said some of the organizers invited her this year.
“They thought the light-up toys would be good for the kids,” she said.
In the Community Outreach Police Support booth, Lynn Milam, president, said they gave out fans last year.
“It was a big hit, it was so hot,” she said. “So we thought we’d do it again this year.”
COPS raises money for the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department, she said. Last year the department added a canine unit and COPS paid to mark the canine police car.
“And we bought them new Tasers,” she said, and special plates to enhance their protective vests.