A portion of Wendland Road, beginning on the south side of the Wendland-Moores Mill Road intersection, will close for about two months, starting Monday.
The construction is part of the ongoing Outer Loop construction, which is a multi-phase project that will connect to Interstate 35 in North and South Temple, according to a city of Temple news release.
Detours will direct traffic around the closure. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Residents with inquiries about the project can contact the Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.