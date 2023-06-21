Dr. Marc Nigliazzo, the inaugural president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas and former president of Temple College, announced this week that he will retire effective Aug. 31.
Nigliazzo was appointed to lead A&M-Central Texas by the Texas A&M University Board of Regents in April 2010, according to Karen Clos, a spokesperson for TAMUCT. He grew the state’s first and only upper-level university into a recognized leader as the 10th of the 11 regional universities in the TAMU system.
“The results of Dr. Nigliazzo’s leadership and dedication can be found in hospitals, classrooms, businesses and military ranks around the country who boast his graduates,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “We thank him for more than a decade of service to the Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M Central Texas students, faculty and more than 10,000 alumni.”
Sharp said that under Nigliazzo’s guidance, educational opportunities have expanded significantly for residents in Central Texas, statewide and nationally because of the careful growth and nurturing of undergraduate and graduate degree programs, many of which are available on campus and online.
Nigliazzo is a native Texan raised in the Brazos Valley. He began his career as an English teacher, holding faculty appointments at both two- and four-year institutions. He chaired the Department of English & Philosophy at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and served as vice president and dean of instruction at Galveston College.
He served as Temple College president from 1995 to 2008, and he helped develop many of the programs currently offered at the college. The administration building at TC is named in his honor.
His first presidential appointment was also at Galveston College, with subsequent appointments as president of Temple College and Arizona Western College in Yuma, Arizona. He also served as a senior vice president at the University of New Mexico, where he was responsible for the university’s four branch campuses and for the start-up of UNM-West.
“It has been an incredible blessing to have made a career surrounded by people who genuinely love what they do,” Nigliazzo said.
“I am especially proud of how many of A&M-Central Texas’ students and alumni are the first generation in their families to seek and complete a university degree,” he said. “Our university has always been committed to ensuring that everyone who wanted an undergraduate or graduate degree could find a home with us where their dreams and academic goals would be fulfilled and celebrated.”