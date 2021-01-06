A Little River-Academy woman was arrested Monday in Belton after reportedly burglarizing a vehicle and evading arrest, according to the Belton Police Department.
Heavyn Clark, 23, is currently in the Bell County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Department. She is being held in jail in lieu of two bonds totaling $3,000, according to the county.
Belton Police officers around 2 a.m. Monday responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1400 block of North Wall Street, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
Clark “was taken into custody for evading arrest or detention and burglary of a vehicle,” Romer said, referring to a pair of Class A misdemeanors. “Clark was transported to the Bell County Jail.”
Jail records show that Clark is also charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.